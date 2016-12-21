Bread Basket seeks volunteers
Community Bread Basket Board member Jim Pauchnik asked several friends and fellow church members to help prepare the Christmas baskets for the less fortunate in Hancock and Brooke counties recently.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weirton Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Weirton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|7 hr
|WvUHospitalSux
|3,920
|dee jays sucks (Mar '14)
|Dec 16
|Deejays hater
|11
|Parties
|Dec 14
|partyboy
|1
|New Cumberland Music Thread (Nov '12)
|Dec 12
|Musikologist
|13
|Flood victims need specific assistance
|Oct '16
|sinned13579
|3
|moving to weirton (Oct '14)
|Oct '16
|no no go back
|2
|New Cumberland police chief will be disciplined (Jul '15)
|Oct '16
|Ian Z
|5
Find what you want!
Search Weirton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC