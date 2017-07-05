Whole Foods Store Planned for Hartz Mountain's Lincoln Harbor in Weehawken, NJ
The "365" concept offers affordable grocery shopping as a complement to Lincoln Harbor's mix of uses. The 2.5 million square-foot development currently comprises over 1,000 existing rental and condominium units, a hotel, restaurants, commercial space, ferry and light rail transportation and open space.
