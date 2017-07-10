Jersey City schools lose nearly $8.4 million in state funding
JERSEY CITY - The state budget was approved on Monday night ended a three-day government shutdown, but it also left Jersey City's public school district looking for a way to make ends meet after it lost $8.4 million in state funding. The cut in state aid comes as part of a school funding plan by Senate President Stephen Sweeney and Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto to give $146 million in aid to underfunded districts in the state.
