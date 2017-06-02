World Trade Center climber arrested a...

World Trade Center climber arrested at another high-rise

Authorities say a young daredevil who climbed the World Trade Center's centerpiece tower in 2014 has been arrested on top of another Manhattan high-rise. Police say 19-year-old Justin Casquejo of Weehawken, New Jersey, was arrested Thursday night at the Paramount Tower apartment building on East 39th Street.

