World Trade Center climber arrested at another high-rise
Authorities say a young daredevil who climbed the World Trade Center's centerpiece tower in 2014 has been arrested on top of another Manhattan high-rise. Police say 19-year-old Justin Casquejo of Weehawken, New Jersey, was arrested Thursday night at the Paramount Tower apartment building on East 39th Street.
