Weehawken students present AP Capstone research to state officials
Students from Weehawken High School participating in the Advanced Placement Capstone college readiness research program presented highlights of their research at a state Board of Education meeting in Trenton on June 7. AP Capstone, a College Board program, provides students with the opportunity to conduct independent research while still in high school. The program involves two courses - AP Seminar and AP Research - and it is available to students in grades nine through 12. Students who successfully complete this two-course sequence receive an AP Capstone Diploma.
