Weehawken students present AP Capston...

Weehawken students present AP Capstone research to state officials

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 19 Read more: The Jersey Journal

Students from Weehawken High School participating in the Advanced Placement Capstone college readiness research program presented highlights of their research at a state Board of Education meeting in Trenton on June 7. AP Capstone, a College Board program, provides students with the opportunity to conduct independent research while still in high school. The program involves two courses - AP Seminar and AP Research - and it is available to students in grades nine through 12. Students who successfully complete this two-course sequence receive an AP Capstone Diploma.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Weehawken Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hoboken man charged in brutal early morning sex... (Jul '12) 14 hr Tick Jackson 6
Ticketeers on streets 14 hr Tick Jackson 2
News N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12) Jul 1 Clean up or die 12
News After 40 years, father and daughter meet for th... Jun 18 Christsharian Dee... 2
News Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu... Jun 7 Red Crosse 32
Review: H & S Travel & Tours (Aug '15) May '17 Love Conquers 60
News Shoplifting girl sparks compassion from Atlanta... May '17 Pope Closet Emeritus 2
See all Weehawken Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Weehawken Forum Now

Weehawken Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Weehawken Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Weehawken, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,362 • Total comments across all topics: 282,226,307

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC