Weehawken launches outdoor concerts Free summer music series in...
Due to multiple free concert series starting up again, the hills of Weehawken will be alive with the sound of music all summer long. Aside from the HRPAC series in Lincoln Harbor , the free Sunday Hamilton Park Concert Series and the new free weekday concerts held at Pershing Park will kick off this week, run by the township.
