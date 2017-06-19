Their slice of the economic pie JC residents to pay bigger share of county taxes
Jersey City is undergoing the largest development increase in its history, and as a result, taxpayers will be forced to bear a larger portion of county taxes this year, a 10 percent increase. Jersey City will pay the largest increase this year.
