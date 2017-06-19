Sisters to take the stage at lunchtime concert in Weehawken

The Ahn Trio, made up of sisters Angella, Maria and Lucia Ahn, will be taking the stage for the final show of the UBS Atrium Series on June 14. Born in Seoul, the sisters came to the United States to study at the Julliard School in New York City. When they perform, they take the two cultures they grew up with and bring them together through music.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.