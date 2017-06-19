Sisters to take the stage at lunchtim...

Sisters to take the stage at lunchtime concert in Weehawken

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 8 Read more: The Jersey Journal

The Ahn Trio, made up of sisters Angella, Maria and Lucia Ahn, will be taking the stage for the final show of the UBS Atrium Series on June 14. Born in Seoul, the sisters came to the United States to study at the Julliard School in New York City. When they perform, they take the two cultures they grew up with and bring them together through music.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Weehawken Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News After 40 years, father and daughter meet for th... Jun 18 Christsharian Dee... 2
News Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu... Jun 7 Red Crosse 32
Review: H & S Travel & Tours (Aug '15) May 28 Love Conquers 60
News Shoplifting girl sparks compassion from Atlanta... May 26 Pope Closet Emeritus 2
Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10) May '17 Harvey32 32
News Bar owner, 5 others held after drug raid (Jul '07) May '17 Miss Trish 28
News N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12) May '17 Typicalguy71 11
See all Weehawken Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Weehawken Forum Now

Weehawken Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Weehawken Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. U.S. Open
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Weehawken, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,045 • Total comments across all topics: 281,926,232

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC