Sisters to take the stage at lunchtime concert in Weehawken
The Ahn Trio, made up of sisters Angella, Maria and Lucia Ahn, will be taking the stage for the final show of the UBS Atrium Series on June 14. Born in Seoul, the sisters came to the United States to study at the Julliard School in New York City. When they perform, they take the two cultures they grew up with and bring them together through music.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Weehawken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|After 40 years, father and daughter meet for th...
|Jun 18
|Christsharian Dee...
|2
|Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu...
|Jun 7
|Red Crosse
|32
|Review: H & S Travel & Tours (Aug '15)
|May 28
|Love Conquers
|60
|Shoplifting girl sparks compassion from Atlanta...
|May 26
|Pope Closet Emeritus
|2
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|May '17
|Harvey32
|32
|Bar owner, 5 others held after drug raid (Jul '07)
|May '17
|Miss Trish
|28
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|May '17
|Typicalguy71
|11
Find what you want!
Search Weehawken Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC