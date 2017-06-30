Pair of WWII-era buildings in Weehawken sell for $6.3M

This is one of two WWII-era Weehawken rental properties totaling 38 units that sold for a combined $6.3 million. WEEHAWKEN -- While high-priced condos continue to sprout like mushrooms along the Gold Coast, rental properties just off the waterfront in Hudson County are still in demand, as residences and investments, says the broker who just sold a pair of existing Weehawken buildings totaling 38 units for a combined $6.3 million.

