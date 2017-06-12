Man charged with driving under influe...

Man charged with driving under influence of marijuana, cops say

Saturday Jun 3 Read more: The Jersey Journal

WEEHAWKEN -- An East Orange man was arrested Friday after police alleged he was driving toward the Lincoln Tunnel while he was under the influence of marijuana, authorities said Saturday. Ross L. Armstrong, Jr., 29, was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license, driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated in a school zone, have a controlled dangerous substance in a motor vehicle and reckless driving, said Joseph Pentangelo, spokesman for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Police Department.

