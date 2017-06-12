Man charged with driving under influence of marijuana, cops say
WEEHAWKEN -- An East Orange man was arrested Friday after police alleged he was driving toward the Lincoln Tunnel while he was under the influence of marijuana, authorities said Saturday. Ross L. Armstrong, Jr., 29, was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license, driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated in a school zone, have a controlled dangerous substance in a motor vehicle and reckless driving, said Joseph Pentangelo, spokesman for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Police Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Weehawken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu...
|Jun 7
|Red Crosse
|32
|Review: H & S Travel & Tours (Aug '15)
|May 28
|Love Conquers
|60
|Shoplifting girl sparks compassion from Atlanta...
|May 26
|Pope Closet Emeritus
|2
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|May '17
|Harvey32
|32
|Bar owner, 5 others held after drug raid (Jul '07)
|May '17
|Miss Trish
|28
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|May '17
|Typicalguy71
|11
|Adoptees and biological parents NJ -Reunite!
|May '17
|Caution
|3
Find what you want!
Search Weehawken Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC