Going forward Weehawken High School's 2017 grads pursue their futures far away from home
From Illinois to Georgia, from Massachusetts to California, the Weehawken High School Class of 2017 is pursuing its education further away from home than ever before. "This year's class applied to colleges in many more states than in previous years," said Francesca Amato, Weehawken school district's director of academic affairs and innovation.
