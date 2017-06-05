First scholarship announced for Memorial Day PFC Salvatore P. Cemelli ...
A bit of rain didn't stop the Weehawken Memorial Day parade from going forward on Monday, May 29. Everyone from veterans to local baseball teams marched to honor America's veterans. This year's service had extra meaning for one family whose lives were changed forever in 1966.
Read more at The Hudson Reporter.
Weehawken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu...
|Jun 7
|Red Crosse
|32
|Review: H & S Travel & Tours (Aug '15)
|May 28
|Love Conquers
|60
|Shoplifting girl sparks compassion from Atlanta...
|May 26
|Pope Closet Emeritus
|2
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|May 16
|Harvey32
|32
|Bar owner, 5 others held after drug raid (Jul '07)
|May 15
|Miss Trish
|28
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|May 15
|Typicalguy71
|11
|Adoptees and biological parents NJ -Reunite!
|May 13
|Caution
|3
