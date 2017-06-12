Daredevil who scaled Murray Hill towe...

Daredevil who scaled Murray Hill tower tried to kill self in jail

Saturday Jun 3

Justin Casquejo, 19, arraigned on criminal trespassing charges after climbing a Murray Hill high-rise fell into depression and attempted suicide while in jail. A teen daredevil busted this past week for climbing to the top of a Murray Hill high-rise fell into a dark hole of depression after his arrest - and even attempted suicide, he claimed Saturday.

