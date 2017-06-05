Daredevil cuffed for 'acrobatics' atop 52-story Murray Hill tower
A teen daredevil photographer who built his notorious reputation taking stunning aerial shots from the top of the city's tallest high-rises is back in a holding cell after he was caught hanging off a 52-story building in Murray Hill, officials said Friday. Cops busted Justin Casquejo after witnesses spotted him at the top of the Paramount Tower, a luxury residential building on E. 39th St. near Second Ave. about 9 p.m. Thursday, officials said.
