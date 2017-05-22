US driver stopped traffic, to pleasure himself
Weehawken, New Jersey - A 48-year-old man from New Jersey brought traffic to a halt in the Lincoln Tunnel last Thursday, not because he broke down or any other legitimate excuse like that, but because he had stopped his Dodge Caravan MPV in order to pleasure himself. According to Daily News New York, police found the vehicle stopped in the middle of the carriageway, with the engine running, while the driver was taking his clothes off and "performing a lewd act".
