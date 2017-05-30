Man 'rescued' after 4-foot fall is mistaken for plunge down Palisades
Officials said an intoxicated man was pulled to safety in Weehawken early Wednesday, after he had fallen four feet onto a rocky outcropping of the Palisades, in a mishap that looked to a passerby like he might have plunged hundreds of feet down the cliff face. It was about 4 a.m., and the 23-year-old West New York man had been sitting on a concrete wall that runs along the edge of the cliff parallel to Boulevard East in Old Glory Park, at 48th Street, officials said.
