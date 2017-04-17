Man faces 20 years for robbery of Wee...

Man faces 20 years for robbery of Weehawken go-go bar 'house mom'

Monday May 1

JERSEY CITY -- An East Orange man who pleaded guilty to robbing a female employee of Weehawken's Squeeze Lounge in 2015 will face up to 20 years in prison with no chance of parole until after serving 17 years. On April 12, Jeffrey Agee, 51, pleaded guilty to first degree robbery in the May 10, 2015 incident outside the go-go bar on Willow Avenue near 19th Street.

Weehawken, NJ

