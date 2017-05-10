Man caught masturbating in Lincoln Tu...

Man caught masturbating in Lincoln Tunnel was high on PCP, cops say

Friday May 12

WEEHAWKEN -- Authorities have arrested a Passaic man who they say was high on PCP when he was found masturbating inside his stopped car in the Lincoln Tunnel Friday night. Ismael Esquilin, 48, allegedly stopped his 2005 Dodge minivan in the middle of the New York-bound lanes of the Lincoln Tunnel at about 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Port Authority Police said in a release Friday.

