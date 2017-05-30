Hudson County proposes $538 million b...

Hudson County proposes $538 million budget with tax increases for 6 towns

JERSEY CITY - Hudson County has proposed a $538 million budget that would raise taxes in six of its 12 municipalities this year. The Hudson County Board of Freeholders is expected to make a final vote on the budget, which is $2 million less than it was in 2016 , at the body's June 8 meeting.

