Hudson County proposes $538 million budget with tax increases for 6 towns
JERSEY CITY - Hudson County has proposed a $538 million budget that would raise taxes in six of its 12 municipalities this year. The Hudson County Board of Freeholders is expected to make a final vote on the budget, which is $2 million less than it was in 2016 , at the body's June 8 meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Weehawken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu...
|15 hr
|spud
|22
|Review: H & S Travel & Tours (Aug '15)
|May 28
|Love Conquers
|60
|Shoplifting girl sparks compassion from Atlanta...
|May 26
|Pope Closet Emeritus
|2
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|May 16
|Harvey32
|32
|Bar owner, 5 others held after drug raid (Jul '07)
|May 15
|Miss Trish
|28
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|May 15
|Typicalguy71
|11
|Adoptees and biological parents NJ -Reunite!
|May 13
|Caution
|3
Find what you want!
Search Weehawken Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC