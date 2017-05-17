Doctor testifies Montclair man was unconscious prior to fatal Lincoln Tunnel crash
JERSEY CITY - A defense expert testified today that a Montclair man charged with aggravated manslaughter following a 91-mph crash in the Lincoln Tunnel in 2014 was unconscious prior to the crash. "My opinion, within a reasonable degree of medical certainty, is he biologically could not have not been awake or conscious at the time of accident," Dr. Bruce Charash said of Louis S. Pine, 42, in regard to the Sept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Weehawken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|Tue
|Harvey32
|32
|Bar owner, 5 others held after drug raid (Jul '07)
|May 15
|Miss Trish
|28
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|May 15
|Typicalguy71
|11
|Adoptees and biological parents NJ -Reunite!
|May 13
|Caution
|4
|Why dont East Indian/Asian guys date white women? (Feb '10)
|May 8
|Happy Hillbilyy
|111
|Adoptees and Birth parents, and siblings Reunite!
|May 6
|joan
|1
|Hudson County Sheriff's officers help save resi...
|Apr 25
|Jerseycityreeder
|1
Find what you want!
Search Weehawken Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC