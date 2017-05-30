Developer celebrates topping-out of new Weehawken waterfront condo building

Developer Landsea Group and Weehawken officials held a topping-out ceremony Friday for Avora, an 11-story, 184-unit luxury condominium building that is expected to open by next spring. "Today we recognize the collective efforts of our construction and design teams and skilled tradespeople who are playing a critical role in delivering a new residential destination that will have a lasting footprint on the New Jersey Gold Coast," Landsea CEO John Ho said at the ceremony.

