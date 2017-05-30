Developer celebrates topping-out of n...

Developer celebrates topping-out of new Weehawken waterfront condo building

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 22 Read more: The Jersey Journal

Developer Landsea Group and Weehawken officials held a topping-out ceremony Friday for Avora, an 11-story, 184-unit luxury condominium building that is expected to open by next spring. "Today we recognize the collective efforts of our construction and design teams and skilled tradespeople who are playing a critical role in delivering a new residential destination that will have a lasting footprint on the New Jersey Gold Coast," Landsea CEO John Ho said at the ceremony.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Weehawken Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu... 19 hr Darly314 26
Review: H & S Travel & Tours (Aug '15) May 28 Love Conquers 60
News Shoplifting girl sparks compassion from Atlanta... May 26 Pope Closet Emeritus 2
Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10) May 16 Harvey32 32
News Bar owner, 5 others held after drug raid (Jul '07) May 15 Miss Trish 28
News N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12) May 15 Typicalguy71 11
Adoptees and biological parents NJ -Reunite! May 13 Caution 3
See all Weehawken Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Weehawken Forum Now

Weehawken Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Weehawken Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Microsoft
  3. China
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Weehawken, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,480 • Total comments across all topics: 281,489,418

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC