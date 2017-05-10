Concert next week in Weehawken

A clarinetist and member of Yo-Yo Ma's "Silk Road Ensemble" is the performer next week at the free lunchtime concert as part of the UBS Atrium Series in Weehawken. As a clarinetist, Azmeh has traveled the globe as a soloist and composer, performing in some of the most renowned concert halls including Carnegie Hall, Opera Bastille in Paris, the Kennedy Center and the Damascus Opera House, which is in Azmeh's native country of Syria.

