Trial of man charged in deadly Lincol...

Trial of man charged in deadly Lincoln Tunnel crash starts Tuesday

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 19 Read more: The Jersey Journal

JERSEY CITY -- Jury selection will begin Tuesday for a Montclair man charged with aggravated manslaughter after police say he slammed into a vehicle in the Lincoln Tunnel while traveling as fast as 91 miles per hour. Luis S. Pine, 41, was driving about 55 mph over the Lincoln Tunnel's 35 mph speed limit when he his Mercedes slammed into the minivan and propelled it into another vehicle at about 8:30 a.m. on Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Weehawken Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why dont East Indian/Asian guys date white women? (Feb '10) Fri Windblownazureskies 109
News Hudson County Sheriff's officers help save resi... Apr 25 Jerseycityreeder 1
GT Mayor and Council Corrupt Apr 16 Gotta Go 1
Sweeney is an Alcoholic with a GED Apr 14 Horse 1
part time - full time: amazing caregiver / nann... Apr 12 jenam 1
News Has Bayonne failed its Muslim community? The un... Apr 5 123456789abc 5
Thirsty Thursday Mar 30 Walter White 2
See all Weehawken Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Weehawken Forum Now

Weehawken Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Weehawken Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Weehawken, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,547 • Total comments across all topics: 280,670,727

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC