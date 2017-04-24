Public hearing announced on Rebuild by Design project to protect cities from flooding

A public hearing will be held on Monday April 24, at Wallace Elementary school from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. to solicit public comment on the State's design plan for the $230 million HUD-funded flood resiliency project in Hoboken and parts of Weehawken and Jersey City. The recommended alternative, known as Alternative 3, calls for construction of a flood-resistance structure stretching from 19th Street in Weehawken and extending south into Hoboken, slightly inland from the river.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hudson Reporter.