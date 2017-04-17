Opening statements Tuesday in fatal Lincoln Tunnel crash trial
Louis S. Pine, 41, is charged with aggravated manslaughter in connection to a Sept. 2, 2014 crash in the Lincoln Tunnel in Weehawken.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Weehawken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why dont East Indian/Asian guys date white women? (Feb '10)
|Apr 28
|Windblownazureskies
|109
|Hudson County Sheriff's officers help save resi...
|Apr 25
|Jerseycityreeder
|1
|GT Mayor and Council Corrupt
|Apr 16
|Gotta Go
|1
|Sweeney is an Alcoholic with a GED
|Apr 14
|Horse
|1
|part time - full time: amazing caregiver / nann...
|Apr 12
|jenam
|1
|Has Bayonne failed its Muslim community? The un...
|Apr 5
|123456789abc
|5
|Thirsty Thursday
|Mar '17
|Walter White
|2
Find what you want!
Search Weehawken Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC