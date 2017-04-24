Lincoln Tunnel's south tube to close for 5K run on Sunday
Approximately 2,600 people will participate in the 3.1 mile 31st annual Lincoln Tunnel Challenge, which benefits Special Olympics New Jersey. The race begins in New Jersey and participants go through the south tower to Manhattan.
