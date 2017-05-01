Jury selection starts for trial in 2014 fatal Lincoln Tunnel crash
Louis S. Pine appeared in court in Jersey City today, July 10, 2015, on charges he caused a man's death in a high speed crash in the Lincoln Tunnel in Weehawken last year. JERSEY CITY -- Jury selection began this morning for the aggravated manslaughter trial of a Montclair man charged with slamming into a vehicle in the Lincoln Tunnel while traveling as fast as 91 miles per hour.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Weehawken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why dont East Indian/Asian guys date white women? (Feb '10)
|Apr 28
|Windblownazureskies
|109
|Hudson County Sheriff's officers help save resi...
|Apr 25
|Jerseycityreeder
|1
|GT Mayor and Council Corrupt
|Apr 16
|Gotta Go
|1
|Sweeney is an Alcoholic with a GED
|Apr 14
|Horse
|1
|part time - full time: amazing caregiver / nann...
|Apr 12
|jenam
|1
|Has Bayonne failed its Muslim community? The un...
|Apr 5
|123456789abc
|5
|Thirsty Thursday
|Mar '17
|Walter White
|2
Find what you want!
Search Weehawken Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC