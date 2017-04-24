Did you miss these stories over the weekend?
Inspired by Mayor Steven Fulop's promise to protect immigrants from possible intimidation by federal immigration agents, the City Council introduced an ordinance at its April 12 meeting that will create a city-based identification system. The ordinance would establish the Office of Welcoming Community and the Jersey City Municipal Identification Card Program to help people who might otherwise have trouble proving who they are.
Weehawken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why dont East Indian/Asian guys date white women? (Feb '10)
|Fri
|Windblownazureskies
|109
|Hudson County Sheriff's officers help save resi...
|Apr 25
|Jerseycityreeder
|1
|GT Mayor and Council Corrupt
|Apr 16
|Gotta Go
|1
|Sweeney is an Alcoholic with a GED
|Apr 14
|Horse
|1
|part time - full time: amazing caregiver / nann...
|Apr 12
|jenam
|1
|Has Bayonne failed its Muslim community? The un...
|Apr 5
|123456789abc
|5
|Thirsty Thursday
|Mar 30
|Walter White
|2
