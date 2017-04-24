Cathedral Hall's basement just the ri...

Cathedral Hall's basement just the right fit for Mint 400 Records to showcase local talent

The Skullers will be one of five bands on Mint 400 Records performing at The Undercroft in Jersey City's Cathedral Hall on Friday, April 21. The high vaulted ceilings, stained glass windows and marble altar on the top floor of Cathedral Hall -- remnants of the building's history as St. Bridget's Roman Catholic Church -- make for an imposing performance venue. But without bringing in a massive, state-of-the-art sound system, it's also an impractical one.

