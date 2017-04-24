Author to give talk on rural awareness in Jersey May 4

Author Maureen Wlodarczyk presents a treasure trove of stories about quirky, unique, and headline-grabbing people and events in New Jersey from the early 1800s to the 1940s on Thursday , May 4, 7:30 pm at Faith Chapel Wesleyan Church, 43 Lower Landsdown Road in Franklin Township. If using GPS, enter Annandale as the town.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.