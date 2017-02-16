Weehawken students bring French Revolution skit to 'Hamilton' stage
Weehawken High School juniors, from left, Jose Mesa, Devynn Givens, and Chris Arias perform their original skit at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in Manhattan. Weehawken High School juniors Jose Mesa, Devynn Givens and Chris Arias saw the Broadway smash hit "Hamilton" and performed on stage during a pre-performance educational event on Feb. 8 at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in Manhattan.
