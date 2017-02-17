Weehawken restaurant closes for 'Day ...

Weehawken restaurant closes for 'Day Without Immigrants' protest

Thursday Feb 16 Read more: News12.com

Many businesses around New Jersey were closed today as part of a nationwide protest to show the importance of immigrants to the U.S. economy. Charrito's in Weehawken was just one of many businesses that closed for the 'Day Without Immigrants' protest.

