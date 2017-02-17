Weehawken restaurant closes for 'Day Without Immigrants' protest
Many businesses around New Jersey were closed today as part of a nationwide protest to show the importance of immigrants to the U.S. economy. Charrito's in Weehawken was just one of many businesses that closed for the 'Day Without Immigrants' protest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Weehawken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South Jersey Corruption
|Feb 8
|Mike D
|1
|Boy Scouts welcome first transgender member
|Feb 8
|discocrisco
|1
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|Feb 8
|Joe D
|1
|Our World: The evolving threat of jihad in the ...
|Feb 7
|SnowFlake
|4
|Tax Collector Paid Dominatrix with Town Money (Jul '11)
|Feb 6
|Pay the Phart
|17
|George E. Norcross
|Feb 6
|Election Fraud
|2
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|Feb 5
|Liz
|31
Find what you want!
Search Weehawken Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC