Luxury realty firm now in Hudson; New head at Art House | Business Notes

Sam Hessami, M.D., FACOG, center, medical director of the Palisades Women's Group, stands with his colleagues, from left, Melissa Vasquez, medical assistant; Michele Pinto, coordinator; Zankhana Patel, MD; Jigna Patel, MD; Kerri Comer, office manager; and Lili Maradiaga, coordinator, marking the opening of the group's new office in Hoboken. Christie's International Real Estate, a network of luxury brokerages and the real estate arm of Christie's fine art auction house, announced that its Special Properties arm will expand to Hudson County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.