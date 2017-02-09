Luxury realty firm now in Hudson; New head at Art House | Business Notes
Sam Hessami, M.D., FACOG, center, medical director of the Palisades Women's Group, stands with his colleagues, from left, Melissa Vasquez, medical assistant; Michele Pinto, coordinator; Zankhana Patel, MD; Jigna Patel, MD; Kerri Comer, office manager; and Lili Maradiaga, coordinator, marking the opening of the group's new office in Hoboken. Christie's International Real Estate, a network of luxury brokerages and the real estate arm of Christie's fine art auction house, announced that its Special Properties arm will expand to Hudson County.
Weehawken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South Jersey Corruption
|Wed
|Mike D
|1
|Boy Scouts welcome first transgender member
|Wed
|discocrisco
|1
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|Wed
|Joe D
|1
|Our World: The evolving threat of jihad in the ...
|Feb 7
|SnowFlake
|4
|Tax Collector Paid Dominatrix with Town Money (Jul '11)
|Feb 6
|Pay the Phart
|17
|George E. Norcross
|Feb 6
|Election Fraud
|2
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|Feb 5
|Liz
|31
