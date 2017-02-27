Lanes to be closed overnights on Route 495 West through Saturday morning
The Route 495 West entrance to the New Jersey Turnpike will be closed overnight from Feb. 15 through Feb. 17, state DOT officials said. The left lanes on Route 495 West and the entrance to the New Jersey Turnpike will be closed overnight tonight and tomorrow, state Department of Transportation officials announced yesterday.
