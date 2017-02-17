Gypsy jazz next up for Hudson River P...

Gypsy jazz next up for Hudson River PAC series

The Jersey Journal

Finnish guitarist Olli Soikkeli and French accordionist Julien Labro have joined forces to create a new take on traditional Gypsy Jazz. You can hear them at The UBS Atrium Series Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. in the UBS Atrium in Weehawken.

