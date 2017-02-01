Business Notes
Christie's realty firm moves into Hudson Christie's International Real Estate, a network of luxury brokerages and the real estate arm of Christie's fine art auction house, announced that its Special Properties arm will expand to Hudson County. Special Properties Real Estate Services, will market under the Christie's brand in Hoboken, Weehawken and Jersey City and new areas in Northwest New Jersey.
