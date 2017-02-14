Bank robbery in Fort Lee is third this year23 minutes | Crime
Bank robbery in Fort Lee is third this year The bank robbery suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, police said. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2lLsXQb FORT LEE - A bank was robbed in the borough on Monday evening - the third bank robbery to be carried out in Fort Lee this year, authorities said.
