Where's Wilbur? Trump pick a fan of Chinese art

Where's Wilbur? Trump pick a fan of Chinese art

Billionaire Wilbur Ross, a keen collector, worked with Chinese artist Liu Bolin to be 'hidden' in painting for New York exhibition World-famous Chinese artist Liu Bolin has a special admirer - the man who will shape America's trade policy with China for the next four years. US president-elect Donald Trump's nominee for commerce secretary, private equity billionaire Wilbur Ross, may have backed calls to get tough on Chinese trade practices, but he's also an avid collector of contemporary Chinese art, and even participated in one of Liu's projects in New York.

