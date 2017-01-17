Weehawken residents see - It's A Wond...

Weehawken residents see - It's A Wonderful Life' High school students perform classic Christmas play

Weehawken Township High School presented the stage version of the classic Frank Capra film "It's a Wonderful Life" on Dec. 16 and 17 at the high school. Released in 1946, the story is a Christmas fantasy based on the short story "The Greatest Gift," which Philip Van Doren Stern wrote in 1939 and published in 1943.

