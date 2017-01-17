Weehawken residents see - It's A Wonderful Life' High school students perform classic Christmas play
Weehawken Township High School presented the stage version of the classic Frank Capra film "It's a Wonderful Life" on Dec. 16 and 17 at the high school. Released in 1946, the story is a Christmas fantasy based on the short story "The Greatest Gift," which Philip Van Doren Stern wrote in 1939 and published in 1943.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hudson Reporter.
Add your comments below
Weehawken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|6 hr
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 18
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|Jan 12
|Nancy Cirigliano
|29
|Gloucester Township Highest property Taxes In NJ
|Dec 27
|John
|1
|Jersey City Gyms
|Dec '16
|New to New Jersey
|2
|New Meetup Group In NJ For Mormons! (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|JAYB
|1
|Rail strike could cost Hudson taxpayers, threat... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|caren
|1
Find what you want!
Search Weehawken Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC