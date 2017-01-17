Towaco man owes $12K in unpaid tolls, fees, cops say
WEEHAWKEN -- A 42-year-old Morris County resident was arrested Thursday after he allegedly tried to avoid paying the toll at the Lincoln Tunnel, the Port Authority said in a statement.
