Theatre Works asks for play submissions
Hudson Theatre Works is giving playwrights the chance to present their new material to live audiences during its PlayWorks event. The Weehawken-based group was recently nominated for a New Jersey Stage award and received recognition from The Star-Ledger in 2016 as one of the best productions in New Jersey for its adaptation of "A Steady Rain."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Weehawken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|6 hr
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 18
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|Jan 12
|Nancy Cirigliano
|29
|Gloucester Township Highest property Taxes In NJ
|Dec 27
|John
|1
|Jersey City Gyms
|Dec '16
|New to New Jersey
|2
|New Meetup Group In NJ For Mormons! (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|JAYB
|1
|Rail strike could cost Hudson taxpayers, threat... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|caren
|1
Find what you want!
Search Weehawken Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC