Theatre Works asks for play submissions

Theatre Works asks for play submissions

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 13 Read more: The Jersey Journal

Hudson Theatre Works is giving playwrights the chance to present their new material to live audiences during its PlayWorks event. The Weehawken-based group was recently nominated for a New Jersey Stage award and received recognition from The Star-Ledger in 2016 as one of the best productions in New Jersey for its adaptation of "A Steady Rain."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Weehawken Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... 6 hr Recall Mayor Davi... 1
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan 18 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10) Jan 12 Nancy Cirigliano 29
Gloucester Township Highest property Taxes In NJ Dec 27 John 1
Jersey City Gyms Dec '16 New to New Jersey 2
New Meetup Group In NJ For Mormons! (Jul '16) Jul '16 JAYB 1
News Rail strike could cost Hudson taxpayers, threat... (Mar '16) Mar '16 caren 1
See all Weehawken Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Weehawken Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for Hudson County was issued at January 21 at 6:52PM EST

Weehawken Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Weehawken Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Weehawken, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,226 • Total comments across all topics: 278,132,045

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC