New play takes on Parsippany High's c...

New play takes on Parsippany High's controversial mascot name change

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 29 Read more: NJ.com

In "Indian Head," daughter Rachel and mother Patricia challenge their local high school's mascot which they feel insults their Native American heritage. Soon after leaving her native California and settling in New Jersey, playwright Nikkole Salter noticed something unusual about her new home state: the abundance of strange-sounding place names.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Weehawken Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
South Jersey Corruption 15 hr Mike D 1
News Boy Scouts welcome first transgender member Wed discocrisco 1
News Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting Wed Joe D 1
News Our World: The evolving threat of jihad in the ... Tue SnowFlake 4
News Tax Collector Paid Dominatrix with Town Money (Jul '11) Feb 6 Pay the Phart 17
George E. Norcross Feb 6 Election Fraud 2
Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10) Feb 5 Liz 31
See all Weehawken Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Weehawken Forum Now

Weehawken Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Weehawken Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Weehawken, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,430 • Total comments across all topics: 278,707,841

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC