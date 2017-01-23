New pharmacy opens in West New York P...

New pharmacy opens in West New York Politicians and constituents host ribbon-cutting for debut

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 21 Read more: The Hudson Reporter

Rep. Albio Sires, joined by West New York Mayor Felix Roque and NHCAC CEO Joan Quigley, cuts the ribbon for the new pharmacy at North Hudson Community Action Corporation's West New York location. Some West New York residents will have easier access to medications from now on.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hudson Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Weehawken Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif... 2 hr joanNYadoptees 1
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan 21 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan 18 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10) Jan 12 Nancy Cirigliano 29
Gloucester Township Highest property Taxes In NJ Dec 27 John 1
New Meetup Group In NJ For Mormons! (Jul '16) Jul '16 JAYB 1
News Rail strike could cost Hudson taxpayers, threat... (Mar '16) Mar '16 caren 1
See all Weehawken Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Weehawken Forum Now

Weehawken Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Weehawken Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Weehawken, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,460 • Total comments across all topics: 278,243,540

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC