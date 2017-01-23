New pharmacy opens in West New York Politicians and constituents host ribbon-cutting for debut
Rep. Albio Sires, joined by West New York Mayor Felix Roque and NHCAC CEO Joan Quigley, cuts the ribbon for the new pharmacy at North Hudson Community Action Corporation's West New York location. Some West New York residents will have easier access to medications from now on.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hudson Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Weehawken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif...
|2 hr
|joanNYadoptees
|1
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 21
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 18
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|Jan 12
|Nancy Cirigliano
|29
|Gloucester Township Highest property Taxes In NJ
|Dec 27
|John
|1
|New Meetup Group In NJ For Mormons! (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|JAYB
|1
|Rail strike could cost Hudson taxpayers, threat... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|caren
|1
Find what you want!
Search Weehawken Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC