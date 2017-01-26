Jury tells sewer agency to pay Hoboken condo owners $5M

HOBOKEN -- The North Hudson Sewerage Authority has been ordered to pay more than $5 million to a group of Hoboken waterfront condo owners for property used to build an underground pumping station that combats flooding on the city's low-lying west side. The authority's so-called H5 pumping station on 11th Street just west of Hudson Street went into operation last fall, and officials say it has minimized flooding in a west-central section of the city known as the "bathtub" on three rainy occasions since then, including Monday's nor'easter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.