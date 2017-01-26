Jury tells sewer agency to pay Hoboke...

Jury tells sewer agency to pay Hoboken condo owners $5M

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 24 Read more: NJ.com

HOBOKEN -- The North Hudson Sewerage Authority has been ordered to pay more than $5 million to a group of Hoboken waterfront condo owners for property used to build an underground pumping station that combats flooding on the city's low-lying west side. The authority's so-called H5 pumping station on 11th Street just west of Hudson Street went into operation last fall, and officials say it has minimized flooding in a west-central section of the city known as the "bathtub" on three rainy occasions since then, including Monday's nor'easter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Weehawken Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ticketeers on streets Fri JimBev96 1
Tearing down of St. Michaels Grammar School (Mar '06) Fri crysw2003 27
George Norcross and Angelo Errichetti Thu Abscam 1
Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10) Thu bcldnj 30
Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif... Jan 25 joanNYadoptees 1
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan 21 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan 18 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
See all Weehawken Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Weehawken Forum Now

Weehawken Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Weehawken Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Syria
 

Weehawken, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,803 • Total comments across all topics: 278,364,896

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC