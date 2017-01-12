Hudson Theatre Works accepting play s...

Hudson Theatre Works accepting play submissions for 'PlayWorks' series

Tuesday Jan 10 Read more: The Jersey Journal

Hudson Theatre Works is giving playwrights the chance to present their new material to live audiences during its PlayWorks event. The Weehawken-based Hudson Theatre Works was recently nominated for a New Jersey Stage award and received recognition from The Star-Ledger in 2016 as one of the best productions in New Jersey for its adaptation of "A Steady Rain."

