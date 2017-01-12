Hudson Theatre Works accepting play submissions for 'PlayWorks' series
Hudson Theatre Works is giving playwrights the chance to present their new material to live audiences during its PlayWorks event. The Weehawken-based Hudson Theatre Works was recently nominated for a New Jersey Stage award and received recognition from The Star-Ledger in 2016 as one of the best productions in New Jersey for its adaptation of "A Steady Rain."
