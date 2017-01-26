Hudson Fiber Completes Its National W...

Hudson Fiber Completes Its National Wide Area Network

Thursday Jan 26 Read more: Information Technology

The significance of this milestone is compounded by the completion of the HFN northeast NJ corridor network, delivering an 864-fiber optic cable backbone connecting hundreds of lateral access points within the fastest growing business districts throughout HFN's New Jersey facilities and extensive New York City fiber network. The HFN national WAN service is fully operational across key markets, including Boston, New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia, Ashburn , Atlanta, Miami, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Jose, Seattle, Salt Lake City, Denver Chicago, Minneapolis and St. Louis.

