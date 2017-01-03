Hearing set for Friday in exceptionally close WNY school board race

WEST NEW YORK -- A hearing is scheduled for Friday in state Superior Court on November's West New York School Board election, after a challenger who lost by a razor-thin margin contested the race. The Nov. 8 school election was for three seats on the nine-member West New York Public Schools Board of Trustees, and included a pair of three-person slates, Children First and Save Our Schools, or SOS, as well as two candidates who ran independently.

