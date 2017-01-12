Free Event! Family Fun
The Elisabeth Morrow School will host a Musical Petting Zoo, where children within the community are invited to play various musical instruments with professional music teachers along with Morrow House School students who are "Musical Mentors." Children of all ages will have the opportunity to receive musical instruction on the instrument of their choice; the magical musical moment will be commemorated with a photo.
