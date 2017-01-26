Cops say jitney driver busted at Lincoln Tunnel owed $50K in tolls
Port Authority Police say jitney driver Bertha Moreno owed $50,990 in tolls when she was stopped at the Lincoln Tunnel on Monday. WEEHAWKEN -- A jitney bus driver who owed more than $50,000 in tolls and fees was arrested at the Lincoln Tunnel Monday afternoon, after a Port Authority Police officer recognized her vehicle registration number, the department said.
