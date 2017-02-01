Cops: 3 arrested drivers owe $682,000 in unpaid tolls, fees
Transit police say they've arrested three New Jersey residents who owe more than $682,000 overall in unpaid tolls and fees. Port Authority of New York and New Jersey police say all three were arrested Wednesday morning at the Lincoln Tunnel in Weehawken.
