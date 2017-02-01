Cops: 3 arrested drivers owe $682,000...

Cops: 3 arrested drivers owe $682,000 in unpaid tolls, fees

Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: New Jersey Herald

Transit police say they've arrested three New Jersey residents who owe more than $682,000 overall in unpaid tolls and fees. Port Authority of New York and New Jersey police say all three were arrested Wednesday morning at the Lincoln Tunnel in Weehawken.

Weehawken, NJ

